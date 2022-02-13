They identify foods that have a direct relationship with cancer and it is not meat

Foods that have been processed and stripped of their nutritional value are known as refined foods. Among them are refined grains These include pastries, desserts, white bread, pasta, muffins, cookies, crackers, refined grain breakfast cereals, white rice, pancakes, waffles, and pizza.

According to him portal MedikForum, the research examined the effect of a wide range of foods and beverages on the risk of developing stomach cancer. The researchers studied the diet of Italians for 10 years, comparing data from cases and controls. In total it analyzed 230 people with gastric cancer confirmed (143 men and 87 women aged 22 to 80 years) and 547 controls (286 men and 261 women aged 22 to 80 years) who were hospitalized for acute non-tumor disease in Italy between 1997 and 2007.