They identify foods that have a direct relationship with cancer and it is not meat
There is increasing evidence pointing to the role of diet in the development of cancer. An investigation has linked the relationship between refined grains with stomach cancer and discovered the reasons behind the danger that these foods represent.
Foods that have been processed and stripped of their nutritional value are known as refined foods. Among them are refined grains These include pastries, desserts, white bread, pasta, muffins, cookies, crackers, refined grain breakfast cereals, white rice, pancakes, waffles, and pizza.
They also observed inverse risk trends with fruit and vegetable consumption.
“The results of this study confirm the protective role of fruits and vegetables against gastric cancer and suggest a negative effect of (refined) cereals on this neoplasia,” concluded the researchers cited by MedikForum.
July 29, 2021, 14:29 GMT
July 29, 2021, 14:29 GMT
The opinions expressed by the experts in this article are shared solely for educational and informational purposesand are not intended to serve as a universal medical diagnosis or treatment. Sputnik points out the need to consult a specialist before putting into practice any of the advice published here.
