They identify foods that have a direct relationship with cancer and it is not meat

Foods that have been processed and stripped of their nutritional value are known as refined foods. These include refined grains including pastries, desserts, white bread, pasta, muffins, cookies, crackers, refined grain breakfast cereals, white rice, pancakes, waffles, and pizza According to the Medik Forum portal, the research examined the effect of a wide range of foods and beverages on the risk of developing stomach cancer. The researchers studied the diet of Italians for 10 years, comparing data from cases and controls. In total, 230 people with confirmed gastric cancer (143 men and 87 women between the ages of 22 and 80) and 547 controls (286 men and 261 women between the ages of 22 and 80) who were hospitalized for acute non-tumor disease in Italy between 1997 and 2007. They also observed inverse risk trends with the consumption of fruits and vegetables. Numerous studies over the years have found a relationship between refined foods and the risk of developing cancer to alert society of the care of your health through healthy eating habits.

There is increasing evidence pointing to the role of diet in the development of cancer. An investigation has linked the relationship between refined grains with stomach cancer and discovered the reasons behind the danger that these foods represent.

Foods that have been processed and stripped of their nutritional value are known as refined foods. Among them are refined grains These include pastries, desserts, white bread, pasta, muffins, cookies, crackers, refined grain breakfast cereals, white rice, pancakes, waffles, and pizza.

According to him portal MedikForum, the research examined the effect of a wide range of foods and beverages on the risk of developing stomach cancer. The researchers studied the diet of Italians for 10 years, comparing data from cases and controls. In total it analyzed 230 people with gastric cancer confirmed (143 men and 87 women aged 22 to 80 years) and 547 controls (286 men and 261 women aged 22 to 80 years) who were hospitalized for acute non-tumor disease in Italy between 1997 and 2007.

They also observed inverse risk trends with fruit and vegetable consumption.

“The results of this study confirm the protective role of fruits and vegetables against gastric cancer and suggest a negative effect of (refined) cereals on this neoplasia,” concluded the researchers cited by MedikForum.

Numerous studies over the years have found a relationship between refined foods and risk of developing cancer to alert society of your health care through habits and healthy eating.
The opinions expressed by the experts in this article are shared solely for educational and informational purposesand are not intended to serve as a universal medical diagnosis or treatment. Sputnik points out the need to consult a specialist before putting into practice any of the advice published here.

