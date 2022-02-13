The skater’s coach assures that the young woman “is innocent and clean”

Eteri Tutberidzethe coach of the Russian figure skater Kamila Valeva, who supposedly gave positive in a doping control at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, assured today that believe in innocence of his protégé and is counting on a fair decision in the case.

“A very controversial and difficult situation has arisenthere are many questions and very few answers“, Tutberidze said in statements to the First Channel of Russian television.

“I am absolutely certain that Kamila is innocent and clean. And for us this is not a theorem, but an axiom, it does not need to be proved,” he added.

assured that she will not abandon the athlete “in any case” In this situation.

Tutberidze was upset for the case by stating that “it is not very clear why an athlete with a doubtful test from December 25 was admitted to the Olympic Games”.

“Either this is a fatal coincidence, or this It’s a very well planned plan.”Held.

“I really hope that our leaders do not abandon usdefend our rights and prove our innocence,” he added.

He explained that right now everything the skating team is waiting for a decision about Valíeva, and is “afraid to make any kind of statement so as not to violate her, not to harm her.”

“I don’t know who decides what, we really hope that somehow let justice prevail”added the coach.

According to the Russian newspaper “Sport-Express”, the substance detected in the skater in December is a medicine used to fight heart problems and does not contribute to the improvement of sports performance.

Due to this positive, according to the press, the organization decided suspend the medal ceremony of the team figure skating tournament.

Valíeva, unanimously considered the new czarina of the modality, occupied front pages around the world by performing for the first time in history a quadruple jump on ice of the Chinese capital.

