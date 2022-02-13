The dark character that caused the departure of Álvaro Dávila from Cruz Azul

Julio Scherer would have been the reason for the departure of Álvaro Dávila in Cruz Azul

February 11, 2022 2:54 p.m.

The news about Blue Cross They continue to give something to talk about, since the departure of Álvaro Dávila would have caused a lot of controversy within the club and for the followers of the Celestes. Well, the director would have had a great transfer market in addition to having cleaned up the team’s finances.

However, the cooperative Blue Cross He decided to fire Álvaro Dávila to make way for the new president, Jaime Ordiales, who would have already taken office within the club. It must be remembered that both characters were involved in the machine’s league title in 2021 as they worked hand in hand to achieve the coveted trophy.

It must be remembered that after the departure of William Alvarez as owner of the team and the cooperative, the new president was Víctor Velázquez. With the change of command within the cementara, Álvaro Dávila was hired to take charge of the sports aspect

However, the reasons for the dismissal of Alvaro Davila They were due to a political and not a sporting aspect, something that would have sparked controversy on social networks. Because the team would be taken over by a political figure, which the celestial fans did not like.

Who is the political figure behind the departure of Álvaro Dávila?

According to the journalist, Ignatius Suarezthe dismissal of Alvaro Davila would be linked to the person Julius Scherer, former adviser to the Presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and who is now under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR). “The issue of the departure of Álvaro Dávila and his group is understood from a political point of view, not because of sports issues. Scherer took him, Scherer left, he already stinks and whatever smells of him is gone, ”said Suárez through his Twitter account.

