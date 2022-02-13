Santos vs. America: Summary, Goals and Videos

the bet of Santiago Solari it turned out positive. The change from the tactical stoppage to Line 5 worked and coupled with the character that their players showed, America he overcame the TSM and got his first victory of the tournament 2-3 and thus avoid the bottom of the table.

It was obvious that Bruno Valdez He longed for his first minutes in the tournament, the intensity that the Paraguayan showed from the start ended in an own goal in an accidental play that immediately put his team at a disadvantage.

That was when the other Valdés of the team, Diegohe balanced the balance a few minutes later, the ex-lagunero anticipated his mark and with a powerful header he equalized the scoreboard.

But the locals would not sit idly by and the leader of the Warriors, Matheus Doria He would take advantage of a mistake by Jordan Silva, who sinned with confidence in a corner kick to win the ball and cross his shot to the farthest corner of Memo Ochoa.

However, America wanted to avoid the basement of the tournament and as a true hunter Chava Reyes infiltrated the area behind the defenders’ backs and got ahead of the lukewarm mark of Omar Campos to shoot Charles Acevedo that there was nothing he could do to prevent the fall of his bow.

But the game kept the historic moment of the game, in a show of courage, Bruno asked for the ball in a maximum penalty to clean up the mistake made at the start of the game and furiously shook the nets to become, together with Alfredo Tena, the defender with the most goals in the history of the club and in the process give victory to his team.

