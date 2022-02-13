Raphael Veiga destroyed Paolo Guerrero in the CLubes World Cup final

The legendary Peruvian striker was “present” in the final of the Club World Cup

In its second consecutive Club World Cup, Palmeiras could not return the title to Conmebol and the wait extends for another year. Those led by Abel Ferreira fell 1-2 in extra time against Chelsea, when the penalty shootout was close. A VAR ruling allowed Chelsea to take the victory with a penalty scored by Kai Havertz, giving Chelsea their first title.

Although Palmeiras failed to hit the table, the Brazilian team managed to fight the English faithful to their style and Raphael Veiga scored a goal that cut a historic streak for the South American players and reminded the legendary Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero.

It was precisely the Inca attacker who scored in the last final won by a South American team in the Club World Cup, when his Corinthians beat Chelsea 1-0 precisely in the 2012 edition. The Blues fell to the Brazilians in the only goal play that they created during that commitment, and it was precisely the Peruvian scorer to score the goal, which also meant until this Saturday the last goal of a South American club in a Club World Cup final.

That Corinthians that won its second Club World Cup in 2012 (the first was in 2000), was the last South American club that not only reached the club final but also became champion. In the following finals only San Lorenzo, River Plate, Gremio, Flamengo and Palmeiras in this latest edition were able to reach the final of the competition but they left without scoring.