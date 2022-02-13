Joe Burrow sets the trend with his suit for Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati QB turned heads with his outfit on arrival at SoFi Stadium.

Video: Joe Burrow makes a statement with his suit for Super Bowl LVI

For: Diego Benavidez FEB. 13. 2022

Players of Cincinnati Bengals Y Los Angeles Rams they arrived at sofi stadium in new and very colorful outfits prior to Super Bowl LVI.

One of the main characters was the Cincinnati QB Joe Burrowwho arrived in a striking black and white suit with horizontal stripes, dark glasses and a black hat.

For his part, the cornerback of the Bengals Chidobe Awuziepresented an African style and orange, yellow and black pants, as well as his black sweater with a strip of the same colors as his pants in the center and on the neck.

One of the most stylish players was the Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson after appearing in a white shirt and a navy blue jacket accompanied by dark glasses.

Players impose fashion upon arrival at Super Bowl LVI

As for the Rams, who will serve as visitors despite the fact that the Super Bowl is played in their stadium, they presented a more relaxed ‘look’, starting with the receiver cooper kuppnamed Offensive for the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, the defender Aaron Donald He wore a very colorful shirt, black pants, some chains and polarized glasses.

The Rams catcher Odell Beckham Jr.., was seen wearing a black jacket and yellow signs, the same color as his striking sneakers.

