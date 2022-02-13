Fidalgo ‘presumed’ injured by Cervantes’ elbow

Alvaro Fidalgomidfielder of America, was elbowed in the lip during the match against Santos. The game belonging to Matchday 5 of the MX League left the Spanish soccer player injured after receiving the elbow of Allan Cervantes of the Warriors in the face.

The play occurred at minute 20 when the midfielders fought for a ball in the air, a situation that caused Cervantes to raise his arm too high and injure the one in the Eagleswho had to leave the pitch for a few minutes as the bleeding wouldn’t stop him.

Louis Henry Santanderreferee of the match only drew the yellow card for the Lagoonan act that led to claims by the set cream blue.

“Cervantes de Santos is saved from the red card for elbowing Fidalgo,” he announced on his Twitter account Curly Bouquetscollaborator of RECORD.

Álvaro Fidalgo took what happened a little more calmly and decided to upload a Photography in which he shows how his lips were.

“It was worth it!!!! Let’s go with everything! Some Extra points and we continue,” he wrote on Twitter.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: SOLARI AFTER THE VICTORY VS SANTOS: ‘I PREFER CRITICISM TO PRAISE, THEY ALWAYS PUT YOU ON ALERT’