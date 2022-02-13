Exatlón México is a HOSPITAL: Two new INJURED people are added in real time

Red lights went on Exathlon Mexicothen in real time others two competitors joined the injured at all-starjoining the four of the Red Team that could not continue and that put the production of the most extreme reality show on Mexican television in predicament.

The first to leave the Exathlon Mexico due to injury was Nataly Gutiérrez, who hurt her nose at the End of the World Circuit.

Related news

Although the reason is unknown, Mati Álvarez was also unable to continue competing or defending her place as multi-champion of the Exathlon Mexico in real time, because in the Circuit of the Abandoned Station she was injured.

The third casualty for the Red Team was Ana Lago, who could no longer continue due to knee problems suffered in the Mud Circuit and, finally, and without knowing what her injury was, the fourth to leave the Exathlon Mexico it was Aristeo Cázares, who was discharged after being taken to the hospital.

Thus, there were only four red competitors left in contention: Zudikey Rodríguez, Pato Araujo, Heliud Pulido and Heber Gallegos, although one of them will also say goodbye this weekend, as will a competitor from the Blue Team.

Who are the two new injured?

As revealed by ‘Analista TV’ in a YouTube video, those who said goodbye to the Exathlon Mexico in real time now it was Heliud Pulido for the Red Team and Javi Márquez for the Blue.

The departure of Heliud Pulido from Exathlon Mexico turned on the emergency lights in the All Star, as the scarlet squad suffered the loss of a fifth compete, so the production must seek reinforcements as soon as possible.

Heliud Pulido and Javi Márquez were injured while competing in the Colossal Game, so now the Blue Team will have to face the competition with only three men.

EG