Cruz Azul had a nightmare last minute and fell against Necaxa

Blue Cross he did not know how to impose himself on the din mediatic and fell unexpectedly before Necaxain a match that he controlled until 84 minutes .

The Celestes had a tough test against the Rayos, as they had to show that the institutional shake-up in the middle of the week was not enough to destabilize the team. team . In addition, the celestial had to endorse the triumph in Lion.

And so it was for 83 minutes. Cruz Azul was a great dominator, they were solid in defense and in attack they continued to show an increase in level, especially Uriel Antuna, who was once again a factor for Machine.

The Mexican winger did what he wanted on the left side where he also generated the penalty with which Cruz Azul sealed the game.

He was running minute 30 when in a breakaway Antuna it was shot down within the area and Erick Yair Miranda did not hesitate to decree the maximum penalty, which was unexpectedly executed by the defender John Escobarwho thus celebrated his renewal of three years in The Ferris Wheel.

for the complement John Reynoso did not hesitate to give his hobby what he wanted most was to see his new reinforcements, which generated immense joy in an Aztec stadium that looked doubtful in the herring of the match.

However, Necaxa put the Cruzazul party on hold with the solitary draw of Milton Gimenez at 84′, which put the cement workers in check.

And from one moment to the next the cement night faded away. And it is that at 94 ‘, Rodrigo Aguirre he annihilated the Machine with a great goal inside the area.

What was a party ended up being a nightmare and the worst could be yet to come for Cruz Azul, who must recover mentally to face the Concachampions.

