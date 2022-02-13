Chelsea is champion of the tournament; beat Palmeiras in extra time

With a penalty goal converted by the German Kai Havertz in extra time (117), the Chelsea conquered the Club World Cup for the first time in its history after winning 2-1 to Palmeiras, this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

In the regulation 90 minutes, the Belgian Romelu Lukaku put the English ahead at the start of the second half (54), but Raphael Veiga equalized from the penalty spot 10 minutes later for the Copa Libertadores champion, who failed to add his first title in the Club World Cup.

The dream of the Brazilians vanished just a few minutes from the end, when Australian referee Chris Beath consulted the VAR by a possible hand within the area of ​​​​Luan Garcia that ended up pointing the penalty converted by Havertz.

In a fateful end for the Brazilian center-back, Garcia was expelled in discount for a takedown of Havertz when the German striker faced goalkeeper Weberton alone (120+6).

With this win, Chelsea maintains the dominance of Europe in this tournamentwhich lost for the last time in 2012, when the English team fell to another Brazilian rival, Corinthians.

Current double champion of the Copa LibertadoresAbel Ferreira’s Palmeiras is left without sleep to inscribe his name on the list of winners of the Club World Cup, along with Corinthians, Sao Paulo and Inter de Porto Alegre.

