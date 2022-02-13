Atlético de Madrid saves the victory against Getafe at the last minute

In the 88th minute, outnumbered, when he had already done everything wrong that can be done wrong in a matchon the brink of the abyss from which he constantly peeks, after wasting a 2-0 lead in the first half, the Atletico Madrid came out of nowhere to win Getafebetween the agony, with a goal of Beautiful Mario who rescued a drifting team and unleashed the apotheosis of the Wanda Metropolitanbut it does not hide the number of problems that its set suffers.

In the oppressive feeling with which Atlético plays, there are shocking data for him, such as the fact that he has received two or more goals in nine of his last eleven official games. He didn’t even need Getafe (he had only managed one goal so far in his previous 20 duels with Simeone) the entire game to do it. The first half was enough for him to beat oblakwith the incredulity that this amount supposes in a match that the rojiblanco team won 2-0 in 26 minutes… and in which a penaltyin minute 9, caught by David Soria to Luis Suarez.

Not even that comes out to Atlético, that a scorer as renowned as the Uruguayan number ‘9’ is right from eleven meters. The Getafe goalkeeper guessed it, whose defense appeared in the game on sale, with unusual facilities that promoted the quick local advantage: in the 18th minute, strapthe smartest of all, broke through several rivals to hunt down the horrific clearance of Djene; in the 26, cunha culminated the best play in months of his team, because Correa gave him all the sense in unchecking Llorente.

A victory comfortable? Quite the contrary. Because the dedicated Getafe of the first minutes realized with a little encouragement and some presence in the opposite field that Atlético is a bargain for anyone who intends to score a goal. As soon as he dug a little into the repetitive defects of his adversary, he found a mine from which to extract three goals in just thirteen minutes with little repertoire.

The 2-1, in the 29th minute, arose from a failed shot from Jankto which became an assist Borja Mayoral for neglect of reinildo, making his debut as a starter this Saturday; 2-2 and 2-3 of two hands, the first by Cunha and the second by Lemarwhich were both penalties unquestionably executed by Enes Unal, both to the same place, both to the opposite side to the one that was thrown Jan Oblak.

In minute 42, Atlético fell 2-3. Never seen before, with everything that the team has taught this course, thank goodness that they have Correa, who represents the only lifeline to hold on to in the current drift of the rojiblanco team. It was he who lightened at rest the tremendous weight that grips his setat 3-3, when he caught a header at the far post that Luis Suárez failed to connect.

