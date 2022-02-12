Will Conade reduce Donovan Carrillo’s scholarship after performance in the Olympics?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.11.2022 12:23:41





After Donovan Carrillo finished in 22nd position in the Final of the figure skating free program, within the 2022 Winter Olympicsuncertainty begins to arise as to whether the Mexican will maintain the same financial support from CONADE.

And it is worth remembering that after the 2020 Tokyo Olympicsthe organism notified the athletes that there would be a reduction in their scholarships for not meeting the standards that were imposed in a Letter of Commitment; such a situation could affect Donovanwho finished in 22nd position.

According to ESPN, the athlete from Guadalajara was receiving until 2020 a support of 37 thousand pesos per month by the CONADEbut this help could fall up to six thousand pesosaccording to the new table for high-performance athletes of the organism, although this will be determined by the Subdirectorate of Quality for Sport of the Conade (SCD), in charge of assess Donovan’s performance at Beijing 2022.

However, the Mexican could benefit and retain his support thanks to the new Rules of Operation of the Physical Culture and Sports Program for fiscal year 2022, contain an exception intended to help outstanding athletesas could be the case Donovan Carrillowho are 22 years old.

“In the event that any athlete has ceased to meet the criteria established in this Annex and only in exceptional cases, by means of a Technical Opinion founded and motivated by the SCD, in the sense that they still present wide expectations of development and with the possibility of obtaining outstanding international results, for his sports career and for having obtained significant historical records in the elementary competitions of the Paralympic cycle, the SCD may authorize their permanence in the list of beneficiaries”, indicates the document that entered into force in this 2022.

Support for Donovan Carillo

The Mexican was part of the Trust Fund for High Performance Sports (Fodepar) until 2019, when obtained a scholarship of 37 thousand 284 pesos per monthas well as a additional support of 3 thousand 728 pesos also every 30 days.

​