Summary of the match Mazatlan FC vs Xolos (2-0) GOALS

The Mazatlán FC shook off the bad streak and added his first victory of Clausura 2022 when winning 2-0 to the Xolos of Tijuana thanks to the goal of Nicolás Benedettiwho made his second entry with the whole of the Cañoneros, and one more from Roberto Meraz.

Those from Sinaloa added three defeats Y they have a pending duel against America which is played this Wednesday, and it was at home when they were finally able to add threewith the goal of the Colombian who has two goals in a row.

Mazatlan left the basement of the tournament plus won againsomething that not done since October 22, 2021 when they beat Pachuca at the Kraken.

The match was not brilliantsome mistakes in defense and offense generated dangerous plays, but neither team did much to come out victorious.

The technician, Beñat San José decided to give his first ownership to Marco Fabiánwho gets better and better with Benedetti.

The first actions in the Kraken Stadium they arrived at minute 9 when Benedetti had her in the area and he sent her to the crossbarafter Eduard Bello left Gonzalo Sosa, the Argentine for the Colombian who shook the horizontal of the border.

of what little he had Xolos, did not take advantage of a communication error from Ygor Nogueira with the goalkeeper, Nicholas Vikonisthe ball was left to Lucas Rodriguez within the area, but simply did not want to score and the Uruguayan saved him.

Before the break, at 43′, Benedetti scored the 1-0. It was a move that Sosa left to Bello, the Venezuelan sliced, Nicolás did not fail and opened the scoring.

Starting the second part Fabián made an unsuccessful shot at 45′ and at 46′, Xolos tried with a good personal play by David Barbonawho took the ball, drove it and released the shot that hit the left post of the Mazatlán FC goal.

Fabián made a dangerous shot at 64′ when receiving from Benedettialthough the ball went to one side.

Those from Tijuana had a header from Brayan Angulo at 67′ that went over and at 81′, Lisandro López had another with the head that passed by one side.

It seemed that this would be the score until at 88′, Roberto Meráz made it 2-0.

Brian Rubio assisted him and first he hit her and sent her to save to leave the final score.

​