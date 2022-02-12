Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez was dismissed as manager of Real Spain

EFE

The Royal Spain Honduran dismissed this Friday to the mexican Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez What trainer for the bad team results in the Clausura tournament of the first division soccer league.

The club indicated in a brief communicationor what today reached “an agreement to rescind the contract with Professor Raúl Gutiérrez and his coaching staff”. In addition, thanked the technician and his team “his commitment and work done in our institution”.

“When you play a Semifinal, a Final and lose it, the next tournament involves more work and commitment for being so close. Very few can handle that responsibility and the circumstances did not help us,” Gutiérrez wrote in a message on Twitter.

The Colt Gutierrez assumed the helm of the Real Spain machine at the end of December 2020 and left the Sampedrano team after a season marked by ups and downs.

The bad results of Real Spain

The marathonwhose helmsman is the Uruguayan Martín García, sank more on Thursday to Real Spainfounded in 1929 in San Pedro Sula, by beating him 2-0 at the end of the fourth day of the Clausura tournament.

In this tournament the Real Spain has lost four games in a row and placed in the last and tenth position of the competition. The Honduran technician Emilson Soto will be in charge of Real Spain on an interim basis.

Team that holds the title of royalty

The Real Spain is the only team from Latin America who holds the title of royalty, granted by the King Juan Carlos of Spain on January 10, 1977, and is considered one of the “big four” of soccer in Honduras along with Olimpia, Motagua and Marathón.