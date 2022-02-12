Japanese method: 2 tennis ball exercises to lose weight fast

If your purpose this year is to lose weight, you came to the right place because we want to tell you about a japanese method that will put you in shape while relaxing your feet and you lose those extra kilos. The best of all is that you can do it from home, you will only need a tennis ball and a lot of willingness. Keep reading.

It is Kaoru’s method inspired by the science of myofascial release that seeks to improve body posture. This causes excess fat and accumulated liquids to be lost, so you will feel much slimmer and more agile. The best of all is that you should not leave home, because you can practice it in your bedroom, office or kitchen. We tell you all the details.

East method focuses on performing exercises with the help of a tennis ball that will help loosen the muscles and gain elasticity in an extremely simple way.

Exercise 1

Begin by relaxing the soles of your feet, then roll your ball forwards and backwards, trying to go as straight as possible, exert pressure in each of the repetitions, you must keep the knee flexed. Keep your toes straight and bring your other leg behind you.

This exercise will help readjust the arch of your feet and pelvis, in addition to giving your soles and fingers a massage, the incredible thing is that it will also stylize your figure.

Relaxation of the soles of the feet. By relaxing the muscles on the sole of your foot, you will readjust your plantar arch and pelvis, and slim your waist.

Exercise 2

In this exercise we will try to relax the twins, to do this sit on your knees and feet with your back straight and your hands to the side, put the ball between your knee and calf.

It may be uncomfortable at first, but try to hold the position for about two minutes, then rest and repeat.

You can do series three series of each exercise, the repetitions will be from 10 to 15. Do not forget that for weight loss you need to eat a healthy diet.