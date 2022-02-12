Infonavit: how to request the SUSPENSION of discounts to your salary? | Step by Step

You are about to finish paying your loan from the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) or you have a problem and you need your financing collections to be temporarily stopped, you should know that there is an option to carry out this process, so it is important to know Step by Step how to request the suspension from discounts to you salary.

It should be noted that the notice suspension from discounts is generated by the Infonavit to notify your employer of the date on which he must stop deducting from your salary credit payment. bliss suspension from discounts It can be presented due to canceled credit, extension, natural disaster, liquidation or health emergency.

In any of the above cases, everything that was withheld from your salary during the two-month period in which the notice was issued, it must be returned to you by your employer.

This is how the suspension of discounts to your salary is requested for an Infonavit credit | Step by Step

First of all, the interested party must be registered on the “My Account” page Infonavit“, if you are not registered, you have to register and then you only have to enter your email and password to continue. Once registered, you must follow this process, Step by Stepin order to request the suspension from discounts to you salary:

Once you have been able to enter My Infonavit Account, the procedures menu will display “ warning from suspension ”, section where the procedure is carried out.

For the suspension from discounts to you salary The data of the Social Security Number (NSS), Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) and Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC) must be provided.

Once shipped, the Infonavit will analyze the request and a short time later they will receive the notification if the procedure was approved

Meanwhile, those users who have already finished paying their financing and want to request the warning from suspension from discountsyou only have to enter the following link, where you only have to enter your credit number and hit “send” to get a response soon.

In case of having doubts or clarifications on the subject, the beneficiaries of the Infonavit You can call 800 008 3900.