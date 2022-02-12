Fortnite will not be supported on the Steam Deck, confirms Epic Games

Although Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, praised Valve and its Steam Deck as saying that his device was “an incredible move by Valve” for being a hybrid of console / portable PC open to several operating systems, his company not officially support the platform with your battle royale gratuitous Fortnite.

Fortnite no, but there’s a big effort underway to maximize Easy Anti Cheat compatibility with Steam Deck.— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) February 7, 2022

Even if Fortnite is not available in the Valve store the Steam Deck is still a small Linux PC, so the user Storm178 I asked Sweeney on Twitter about his plans to update Fortnite and Easy Anti-Cheat and BattlEye systems to work on Proton, the layer that SteamOS uses to run Windows games. “Fortnite no, but there is a lot of effort to maximize Easy Anti-Cheat compatibility with Steam”Sweeney replied. Asked again why, he said that they are not confident that they can combat cheaters on a large scale “with a wide variety of kernel configurations including custom ones.”

We dont have confidence that wed be able to combat cheating at scale under a wide array of kernel configurations including custom ones.— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) February 7, 2022

Doesn’t Sweeney trust your product, Easy Anti-Cheat?

The response to Sweeney was immediate considering that the Easy Anti-Cheat anti-piracy system is owned by Epic Games. Don’t trust your product? Sweeney comments that for a game the size of Fortnite and with a system open source like Linux -much more customizable than Windows- makes him a very vulnerable target that in the end will end up affecting the experience on other platforms.

“The threat model against cheating varies by game depending on the number of active users and the possibility of earning profits by selling cheats or other advantage by playing dirty. Hence an anti-cheat system for one game may not work for another with 10, 100 or 1000 times more players“.

The discussion led to accusations that Epic Games had little interest in supporting Steam and the Steam Deck. Sweeney clarified that Epic “would love to put Fortnite on Steam. We wouldn’t be too happy to give Steam 20-30% of revenue for that privilege,” while the problem with Steam Deck is “a different topic”.