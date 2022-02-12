Fortnite: Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer from Uncharted arrive at the battle royale with an incredible trailer | Video game

After several weeks of rumours, the Fortnite x Uncharted trailer has finally been leaked, the new collaboration that will arrive next February 17th and that will bring several surprises, among them the skins of Nathan Drake Y chloe frazer that you can use during your battle royale games.

As detailed by Meristation, content creators from various parts of the world began to receive promotional material from this new collaboration that allowed them to have access to a riddle that, when solved, revealed the spectacular trailer and some details of this crossover.

According to the publication, Fortnite players will be able to get the nathan drake skin which will be available in two styles. The first will be based on her look that she had in Uncharted 4while the second will look like Tom Hollandwho will play this character in the film.

Epic Games will also add the Chloe Frazer skin, which will have three different styles. One will be based on what she looked like in The Lost Legacy video game, the second will be inspired by actress Sophia Ali (who plays her in the film) and a third that is a complete mystery.

In addition to the Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins, Epic Games will add some additional items that fans of Uncharted they can get. These are: