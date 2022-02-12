Fortnite: Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer from Uncharted arrive at the battle royale with an incredible trailer | Video game

After several weeks of rumours, the Fortnite x Uncharted trailer has finally been leaked, the new collaboration that will arrive next February 17th and that will bring several surprises, among them the skins of Nathan Drake Y chloe frazer that you can use during your battle royale games.

