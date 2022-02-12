Davila to America? Azcárraga’s decision to fire Baños after his results

Emilio Azcárraga’s decision to remove Santiago Baños from America

February 11, 2022 2:50 p.m.

Santiago Solari overnight he was left without a solid squad where the reinforcements are barely picking up the rhythm of the game in America. The president of the club, Santiago Baños, took responsibility for the late arrival of the new elements.

This generated a lot of annoyance in the azulcrema fans that not only demand the departure of Santiago Solari, but also the direct manager Santiago Baths. the team owner Emilio Azcarraga he realizes that the image of the president has been worn, but he would keep it at least the whole tournament.

In the visit of Emilio Azcarraga to Coapa made it clear that the support for Santiago Baths exists, but that all charges are subject to the results and if América does not walk, both Baños and Solari would be hanging by a thread.

Is America going for Álvaro Dávila after the poor results?

After the abrupt departure of Alvaro Davila from Blue Crossthe possibility that it reaches the Nest grows, however, due to the new regulations of the MX Leaguean active manager will have to wait at least a year to take on the same role at another club.

