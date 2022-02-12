Chelsea defeated Palmeiras and became World Champion

The Chelsea English prevailed this Saturday for 2-1 to brazilian palm treesin a balanced Final played in United Arab Emiratesin which he won the title of Club World Cup that he had not been able to achieve a decade ago when he lost it to another rival from Brazil, Corinthians.

The goals of European Champion were converted by the Belgian Romelu Lukaku and German Kai Havertzfrom a penalty, while Rafael Veigaalso from 11 meters, discounted for Palm trees.

The 2 teams reached the final with the frustration of have lost the title in previous editions.

Chelsea he fell in 2012 just before the brazilian Corinthianshistorical rival of patio of the palm treesMeanwhile he Green of Sao Paulowho was eliminated in the semi-final last year, lost in 1999 to English Man Utd on the Intercontinental Cupwhich was replaced by the Club World Cup.

For this ending, Chelsea could count on the bench with the German coach Thomas Tuchelwho served a quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 in Londonrecovered and managed to reach the Emirati capital the day before.

The Senegalese goalkeeper Edward Mendywho played and won with his country the African Cup of Nationsrejoined the team and was lined up as a starter, replacing the Spanish Kepa Arrizabalagawho played in the semi-final (1-0) against the Saudi teami Al-Hillal of RiyadhAsian champion.

Tuchel, in addition to the change of goalkeeper, lined up Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and to French N’Golo Kante in the places of the Italian-Brazilian Jorginhofrom Moroccan Hakim Zyech and from Spanish Mark Alonso.

For him palm treesthe Portuguese coach Abel Ferrera kept the same 11 starters as in the semi-final they defeated 2-0 to the Egyptian club Al-Ahly of Cairo, African champion.

The party, with the majority of fans of the palm trees in the stands, he started moved, with attacks and responses from side to side, but as the minutes passed the Chelsea looked looser, mainly due to the push from the front row of the experienced Brazilian defender Thiago Silva and on free throws.

But palm trees he wasn’t shy and he also risked counterattacks, almost always powered by power of the striker Ronywhich he failed to define.

In the first time, the Chelsea lost Mount due to injurywho was relieved by the American creative Christian Pulisic.

At the beginning of the second half, when the teams settled down again, Hudson-Odoi projected to the left and Lukaku jumped past Luan to head in and put the partial 1-0 at 54 minutes.

The São Paulo team did not lower their guard and in an attack the rival defense Thiago Silva he deflected a ball with his hand that would go to the Paraguayan defender and captain Gustavo Gomez. With the support of the VAR the Australian referee, Chris Beatsanctioned the penalty that was converted by Rafael Veiga at minute 63.

In extra time, at 98 minutes, the German from Chelsea, Timo Werner, crashed a shot on the crossbar of the goal defended by Weverton.

The winning goal for the Blues also came via VAR, which alerted the referee to a questionable handball in the penalty area. Luan and in the collection Havertz decreed 2-1 after 116 minutes of play.

With another VAR intervention, the defender Luan was expelled at 120 minutes for a treacherous foul on Havertz.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CRISTIANO RONALDO: HE WOULD LEAVE MANCHESTER UNITED AT THE END OF THE SEASON; BRITISH DAILY REPORTED