Alexis Vega, ‘on fire’ with the Flock at the start of the Clausura 2022

Alexis Vega is ‘on fire’, not only is he the best player in Chivasis also the best of all MX Leaguefor what he has done in these first four dates of the Closure 2022.

‘Gru’ has participated directly in five of the eight annotations of the Sacred Flockwhich equates to 62.5 percent, counting the three goals and two assists he recorded in games against Mazatlan FC, Queretaro Y FC Juarez.

The ’10’ of the Chivas is in the best moment of his career and will try to increase his goalscoring quota this afternoon against Tigers.

Marcelo Michel Leano highlighted his good performances after Wednesday’s game in Ciudad Juárez.

Alexis Vega He scored a great goal against Hugo González and then stole the ball from Fernando Arce to attend Jesus Angle.

“It’s a pleasure to have him on the team. He has a lot of potential and if he puts his mind to it, he will be able to be a player that makes a difference. What I love is that he works like one more, he is very generous, he gives us joy every day and I think that is reflected on the court”, he declared.

The other four goals of the Chivas are distributed as follows: two of Angel Zaldivar, one by Alan Torres and an own goal by Alejandro Arribas.

The second most influential player is Nicholas Ibanezsince he has scored three goals and made an assist with the Tuzos from Pachuca.

He is one goal away from matching his best numbers since he came to Chivas (4 goals in Clausura 2019) and two of his best mark in the Toluca (5 goals in the Apertura 2018).

Alexis Vega wants to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe, but first he wants to win a title and become an idol of the Guadalajara.

