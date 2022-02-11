UNAM offers post-Covid-19 breathing exercises to improve lung capacity – El Sol de México

Since the start of the pandemic, the country has exceeded 5 million infections by Covid-19 throughout the country. UNAM specialists point out that one of the most common sequelae that patients present after contracting the virus is related to anxiety and depression, as well as fatigue and the sensation of shortness of breath.

That is why the Center for Studies for the Use of the Voice (CEUVOZ) in collaboration with Teatro UNAM launched a series of capsules with the aim of supporting the public affected by the pandemic through exercises to increase lung capacity.

The program “Breathe Mexico” seeks through the practice of natural breathing, that a patient infected by Covid-19 recover their lung capacity and strengthen the respiratory system.

Luisa Huertas, general director of CEUVOZ, explains that a total of 10 capsules with a duration of 15 and 20 minutes were designed through tutorials and very specific guidelines to benefit lung capacity and deep breathing.

“These are workshops that cannot be massive because the teachers who teach them could not carefully observe each of the participants, and the good results they have had are precisely thanks to the attention that each teacher puts into the screens they are seeing,” added the director.

“We saw how we could adapt the workshop and the simplest exercises were chosen, the basic ones, which we believe cannot lead to a feeling of anguish or suffocation on the part of the person who does them, which is what we have to be observing when we teach them in alive”.

The capsules were launched since last 2020 and are broadcast on both TV UNAM and YouTube. The format of the exercises consists of two teachers, one instructor and another who illustrates the activity, so that people can see and understand perfectly how to perform them.

The videos, in addition to working on the patients’ breathing, seek to address more aspects such as mental, relaxation and muscle strengthening, applying dance techniques.

According to the director, the initiative seeks to offer the public an option based on scientific research, since during the health emergency, a large number of patients turn to the internet for advice to improve their breathing, but most of these, according to with Luisa, contain errors that could worsen her long-term health.

According to Paulina Villanueva, in charge of the Physiotherapy Clinic at UNAM, she stressed that as vaccination has advanced in the country, fewer patients suffer from damage to lung capacity.

“The severity of many cases was reduced with the vaccination schemes, more patients have arrived with neurological damage or chronic low back pain that they cannot tolerate. Its consequences are oriented to the orthopedic, it is well studied that physical exercise, including certain physiotherapy activation techniques, help a lot to cognitive and emotional reactivation, depression and emotional disorders that some patients present, “said Villanueva.