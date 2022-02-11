Top 5 | american football movies

For movie lovers (and not so much) of the NFL.

He is coming Super Bowl LVI! This Sunday, February 13, the Super Bowl will be played at Inglewood, Calif.. The Cincinnati Bengals from Joe Burrowchampions of the American Conference, and Los Angeles Rams from matthew staffordchampions of the National Conference, will have a clash in the sofi stadium to see who can win the trophy vince lombardi.

And it is precisely for the above, that I put together this article for moviegoers nfl lovers. But I open a big parenthesis here, because if you are not a fan of the NFL, but your partner or group of friends are fans of this incredible sport, with this brief movie guide, you will be able to understand a little more about what they are so passionate about. or, at least, you will be able to talk with more knowledge and why not, throw out one or another curious fact.

Without further ado, let’s go, then, to the recommendations (based on real events):

1. The Hidden Truth (Concussion, 2015)

The dramatic film directed by Peter Landesman recounts the period in which the Nigerian forensic pathologist, Bennet Omalu, played by Will Smith, discovered the chronic lesion called chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE, for its acronym in English, which has Several players have suffered from the strong impacts they receive in this contact sport. Dr. Omalu, in the company of other colleagues, will have to face the largest sports organization in the United States, the NFL, who, with all its machinery, will do everything possible so that the investigation does not come to light and they can continue keeping the truth hidden.

2. A Possible Dream (theblindside, 2009)

Directed by John Lee Hancock, this film puts us in the role of NFL offensive tackle Michael Oher, brought to life by actor Quinton Aaron. The narrative tells us the story of how a man of African-American descent was adopted by a white family and all that this entailed socially until he became a professional player. The film highlights all the support he received from his family, particularly from his stepmother, Leigh Anne Tuohy, played by Sandra Bullock and who received the Oscar for Best Actress for that role. The film also stars Lily Collins, Tim McGraw, and Jae Head.

3. We are Marshall (We Are Marshall, 2006)

Directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol, this installment tells the story of Jack Lengyel starring Matthew McCounaughey, a young coach who arrives at Marshall University shortly after Southern Airways Flight 932 suffered a tragic accident and ended the lives of everyone. the varsity football team, the Marshall Thundering Herd. Lengyel will have the difficult task of putting the team back together and restoring the spirit and illusions not only to the players, but to all the inhabitants of the city.

4. Invincible (invincible, 2006)

In 1976 the crisis hit hard in Philadelphia, there was no work and the final straw in the lives of the inhabitants was that the Philadelphia Eagles had also gone through very losing seasons. That’s when Mark Wahlberg appears in the role of Vince Papale, a man in his thirties, bartender and part-time teacher who was a super fan of the team. One day he decides to go to an open audition and, surprisingly against all odds, they accept him because of his great talent. The film directed by Ericson Core shows us the challenges that the professional player had to face, because being selected at a ‘very old’ age, he did not have the best of welcomes.

5. Duel of the Titans (remember the titans, 2000)

We are in the 70s, social and racial conflicts were a constant in the United States, however, the federal government gives the order to end the racial segregation that had hit them so hard. Derived from the above, schools began to become multiracial and that is where we are introduced to Herman Boone, played by Denzel Washington and who will have the valuable task of coaching the high school football team. But the adventure in the film directed by Boaz Yakin will not only be dealing with teenagers, the real mission will be to guide the group of young people towards racial harmony.

Low blow (The Longest Yard, 2005)

We know that Adam Sandler doesn’t usually give us many good performances and much less movies that stand out from the average, but with Cheap Shot we have a very funny comedy that will keep us interested in the narrative. In this film we follow Paul Crewe (Adam Sandler), a former NFL quarterback who is in prison serving his sentence for breaking his parole. The adventure begins when the warden decides to organize a football game between guards and inmates where the former quarterback will be the main star. Crewe will have to select his starting team very well and it is precisely everything that is around that, which makes the film very enjoyable.

And here we come with these recommendations, a couple of movies that will undoubtedly help you get to the Super Bowl. And you, what else would you add? Have you seen all the ones on the list?

An ambiverted being who likes to collect Pops, video games and movies. My specialty is preparing pancakes and piña coladas. 🎬🍿🎮🥤🥞

