This will be the Fortnite Champion Series of Season 1

The Fortnite Champion Series is the official Fortnite competition, each season one is held to see who are the most skilled players. Epic Games has already announced the dates of the competition phases for the remainder of the season, along with its bases and prizes.

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 FNCS will begin on February 17 and end on March 6. Between these dates are the different phases of the competition:

Qualifying Phase 1: February 17 and 18, 2022.

Qualifying Phase 2: February 19 and 20, 2022.

Semifinals: from February 24 to 27, 2022.

Final: March 5 and 6, 2022.

The important thing about the FNCS is the prizes, and in this there will be a total of $ 3,008,500 in prizes distributed as follows according to the regions in which the tournament is played:

Europe: $1,362,500

United States (East Coast): $637,500

United States (West Coast): $239,500

Brazil: $418,000

Asia: $145,000

Middle East: $114,000

Oceania: $92,000

In order to participate in the competition you must have the following requirements specified by Epic Games:

All members of the participating Duo must have reached Champions League or higher in Arena (Fortnite’s competitive mode) in their respective region of the game. In this way, they will be able to enter the FNCS Qualifier 1 playlist on the indicated day. To advance and pass the round, the participating Duos will have to earn points by staying in high positions and eliminating enemy players.

So go warming up one of the most interesting Fortnite competitions of the season.