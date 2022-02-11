They got tired of Almada’s smoke and two players would leave Pachuca surprisingly

Pachuca’s young promises would seek to leave the team

February 10, 2022 6:39 p.m.

The quarry of Pachuca has specialized in being one of the largest exporters of young Mexicans to soccer in Europe, however, in recent years yours have stopped taking out good players or have not given their young promises the necessary minutes.

It is for this reason that several of the Tuzos sa youth squad would have decided to leave in the next transfer market. Well, in this contest they have had no participation with the team this after the arrival of the Uruguayan coach, William Almada.

the homegrown Roberto de la Rosa and Bryan Gonzalez They are the latest jewels from the Pachuca team’s quarry. However, they have stopped having a leading role in recent competitions, so they would not look badly on changing teams in the next transfer markets.

In this beginning of the contest the whole of the Pachuca has decided to give opportunity to the reinforcements that they brought in past seasons, such as the striker Nicholas Ibanez who precisely plays in the same position as Roberto de la Rosa. I am impressed with Mexican soccer because Pachuca had been one of the best quarries in Mexican soccer, exporting high-quality players.

What players has Pachuca debuted in recent years?

It must be remembered that the Tuzos have become one of the teams that have exported the most players to European football in recent years. Well, they are the ones who debuted in the future of the Mexican National Team, Hirving Lozano, Héctor Herrera, Rodolfo Pizarro, Erick Gutiérrez and Eugenio Pizzuto thus becoming one of the best quarries in Mexico.

