the world figure in which Juan Otero is reflected

Juan Ferney Otero came to the Eagles of America almost about the time of the closing of the book of winter passes of the MX Leagueafter attempts by the board to hire other options in the right-wing position were frustrated, such as: Brian Ocampo of the National Football Club, Pablo Solari of Colo-Colo Y D.C. United’s Paul Arriola.

That is why there was practically no time for an exclusive presentation. He signed his contract and a few days later he posed with the shirt along with the rest of the reinforcements in the facilities of the complex located in Coapa. However, now the Cream blue had a little more room to generate with it, the usual “Behind the Networks”, a section whose main function is that the fans can get to know in greater detail the members of the squad of the Little Indian.

Among other questions he answered, such as what is his favorite food, the place he prefers to vacation and what his hometown is like, Juan Ferney Otero He answered which is the footballer he most admires. The Colombian, who was the last of the new faces to arrive at the Eagles of Americawithout hesitation he said: “Cristiano Ronaldo“.

The debut of Juan Ferney Otero in America

The Colombian Juan Ferney Otero officially debuted in the Eagles of America. Although it was not the best of the premieres because the set of Santiago Solari fell before him Athletic Saint Louis in what was one of the meetings scheduled for date four of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MXthe winger was able to spend his first 61 minutes with the shirt cream blue.

Where to watch live and direct America vs. Santos Laguna for Grita México C22 of Liga MX?

The meeting between America and Santos Laguna by the fifth date of Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MXto be disputed in the Corona de Torreon Stadium Next Saturday, February 5, starting at 9:00 p.m. CDMX, it can be seen on the screens of TV Azteca and TUDN. All the details of before, during and after will be in Águilas Monumental.