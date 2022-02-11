The Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez would already have the date to retire as a pilot

The Mexican pilot had revealed in previous days that, when deciding to leave the tracks, he preferred to dedicate himself to being an entrepreneur and not necessarily being part of a team.

Despite only being 32 years old, in Formula 1 a pilot like the Mexican, Sergio “Checo” Pérez, is already considered a veteran, Well, the Aztec steering wheel already has more than 10 years of career in the maximum motorsport circuitin addition to the previous years in which he was in lower categories, a situation that has caused someone with his experience to ask the obligatory question: when do you plan to retire?

In an interview with ESPN, the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco made it known that he really does not think about the moment that leads him to say goodbye forever to the tracks because According to “Checo” himself, he is living his best moment at the head of the Red Bull car, a team with which he has assured that he can become Champion. from F1, so retirement would not be so close.

“I feel at my best personally more motivated than ever, physically the same, like every year I keep evolving, I keep getting better and without a doubt this year is my best moment”, this was pointed out by Pérez, who does not stop fine-tuning details of his new single-seater with which he hopes to see the checkered flag more often and with whom he trusts he could fight for the drivers’ title just like his partner, Max Verstappen, did last season.

But that answer did not prevent him from being questioned about the date on which he would plan to hang up his nomex and leave the tracks permanently, since he was compared to the famous Kimi Raikkonen, who refuses to leave Formula 1, but For the Mexican, his case seems exaggerated, since the Finnish pilot lasted more than 40 years on top of one of these racing cars, something that does not attract him from Guadalajara.

“I definitely don’t see myself staying that long, but I am very motivated, I have not had the opportunity to be in a team like this in my career, but I am only 32, I think my best years are ahead and as long as I am motivated I will continue, if I can continue working to be world champion every year and I have the motivation. I think when your motivation drops it’s time to go home, there are a lot of great things out there without Formula 1, I hope to have at least 5 more years in Formula 1.”