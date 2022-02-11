The medicinal plant that will help you improve cognitive function and boost your brain

An effective medicinal plant for the body is rosemary. This is due to its multiple nutrients that affect health, especially in the brain. It is that according to important studies, this herb will improve the memoryalthough it is also true that its consumption should be accompanied by cognitive exercises.

is that the brain and the memory They will benefit from a healthy diet and good lifestyle habits. And consequently, rosemary will be one of the axes on which emphasis should be placed. The argument is that this medicinal plant It helps improve blood circulation and overcomes mental fatigue by strengthening the nervous system. Therefore, specialists suggest consuming it as an infusion, relieving stress.

On the other hand, proteins, healthy fats, carbohydrates and other nutrients must integrate the healthy diet that collaborates with the work of the medicinal plant and enhance the brainimproving the memory. To be more precise, experts suggest consuming carbohydrates from whole grains and vegetables, such as chickpeas or beans; and also fatty acids with omega 6 and omega 3 that can be found in seeds, oils, walnuts and almonds, among others.

This will have to be accompanied by physical activity, essential to regenerate brain cells, improving heart health. It is also known that doing physical activity will release endorphins, improving mood and reducing stress. In this sense, it will be vital to try to reduce or avoid stressful situations since, according to specialists, it is the cause of the degeneration of the brain.

Photo: Pixabay

In addition to a healthy diet, physical activity and the consumption of a medicinal plant name like rosemary, it will be essential to perform cognitive exercises that will improve memory and brain health. For example brushing teeth with the opposite hand used, memorizing phone numbers or taking new paths every time we leave home.