The medicinal plant that will help you improve cognitive function and boost your brain

An effective medicinal plant for the body is rosemary. This is due to its multiple nutrients that affect health, especially in the brain. It is that according to important studies, this herb will improve the memoryalthough it is also true that its consumption should be accompanied by cognitive exercises.

is that the brain and the memory They will benefit from a healthy diet and good lifestyle habits. And consequently, rosemary will be one of the axes on which emphasis should be placed. The argument is that this medicinal plant It helps improve blood circulation and overcomes mental fatigue by strengthening the nervous system. Therefore, specialists suggest consuming it as an infusion, relieving stress.

