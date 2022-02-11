“The food of the poor” that helps you lower cholesterol and prevent diabetes

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220210/poor-food-that-helps-you-lower-cholesterol-and-prevent-diabetes-1121488449.html

Although Mexicans already consume less beans because they consider it a “poor diet”, a Harvard University study indicates that this type of… 02.10.2022, Sputnik Mundo

On February 9, a group of experts from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) determined that the per capita consumption of beans by Mexicans has fallen drastically in recent decades because many consider this food as a product for classes. low. However, in a balanced consumption, legumes are essential foods to keep cholesterol levels low, according to the study Love those legumes!, published in Harvard Health Publishing. According to the experts of this academic institution, a diet rich in these products implies that the person develops a lower risk of developing obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease or stroke. One of these legumes is the bean, a staple food of the Mexican people that can be found in practically any product or dish of its gastronomy, from soups and broths to appetizers such as quesadillas, tlacoyos, sopes or huaraches. They are also present in all the cuisines of the world: in the hummus of Mediterranean food (chickpeas), in the English breakfast (sweet beans) or in the Indian dal (lentils). The Harvard University study was conducted clinically on more than 100 people with type 2 diabetes, who were given a cup of beans, chickpeas or lentils daily for three months. At the end [este consumo] was associated with a significant decrease in body weight, from 2.7 kilograms to 2 kilograms. In addition, a decrease in waist circumference, cholesterol levels (down 8 points) and blood pressure were noted. “All these improvements are impressive. We are talking about beans, not drugs with all those side effects,” the analysis details. Legumes are the edible seeds of leguminous plants that are harvested for consumption. Dry beans, lentils and peas are the most commonly known types of legumes, according to information from the United Nations (UN). They also contribute to improving the environment. According to information from the FAO, “legumes have the ability to fix atmospheric nitrogen in soils, which improves soil fertility, and therefore increases the productivity of farmland. In addition, using pulses for intercropping and cover crops, farmers can promote agricultural and soil biodiversity, keeping harmful pests and diseases at bay.” In 2019, the UN declared February 10 as World Pulses Day.

