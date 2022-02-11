Summary of the match: Sevilla vs. Elche (2-0); Tecatito does not play the 90′

Midtime Editorial

Seville stays close to Real Madridbeat 2-0 ElChe and reached 50 points, while the meringues at the top have 53, although for playing a game this Saturday against Villarreal.

For now, Sevilla did their thing, in a duel that they dominated and were able to get on the scoreboard until the second half, despite the fact that they had scoring options in the first 45 minutes with a couple of passes from Jesús Corona.

The Mexican for the third consecutive game with his new team, was a starter; but nevertheless, came out of change at 59 ‘being replaced by Rafa Mir. tecatito was providing a great match, but the helmsman decided to take it out, so this element He has not managed to complete a game since September 28, 2021, when he played the 90′ ​​with Porto against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Corona was incisive on the right, with defensive sacrifice, he coupled well with Jules Koundé, but it was not enough to continue on the court.

At 42′, Youssef En-Nesyri Left-footed, he could not finish before an assist from Tecatito; while at 49 ‘he got up from the ground and tried a deep pass but Youssef lost the ball.

The change worked for Sevilla

At 70′, papu gomez He shot with his right from the center of the area, next to the left post, for 1-0.

The second came at 75′, the recently admitted Rafa Mir header from the center of the area scored with the assistance of Anthony Martial.

