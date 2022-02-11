Simeone challenges Joao Félix to say what the team’s problem is

The coach of Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeonchallenged the Portuguese this Friday Joao Félix to say what the team’s “problem” isimmersed in a crisis of results, if you really “have it clear”at the same time that he recognized that the rojiblancos are lacking “concentration and intensity”.

“(Joao Félix) He is not disappointing me. When they have the chance to ask (Joao Félix) they can ask him. If he is clear about what the problem is, it would be nice to know. There are many situations that should be asked of him. There are many variants“, he expressed Simeone in the press conference prior to the match against Getafe this Saturday, about the Portuguese striker’s statements in an interview with ‘The Athletic’.

joao felix was asked about the moment in which the Athletic, answering that he knows “what happens”but preferred not to answer, after fall 4-2 at the Camp Nou.

“WE ARE SUFFERING WHAT NEVER HAPPENED TO US”

However, for the Argentine coach the answers lie in defensive fragility, concentration and intensity. “Each time we receive a shot on goal, unfortunately it’s a goal, let’s hope it changes and the situation is in our favor in specific situations. We need to raise concentration and intensity, win more duels. We have looked for the team to attack better, and today we are the third most scored team in the leaguewe are suffering what never happened to us,” he lamented.

“You have to work as a result of the circumstances, and you can’t do anything but look for solutions. The players are excited and eager to do things well. Tomorrow we have an opportunity “, he pointed out about the casualties, among them that of the Uruguayan José María Giménez, positive for coronavirus.

Nor can it be Daniel Wassinjured in the Camp Nou and to whom Simeone He asked me to stay on the field when he was being treated by the medical team. “I acted like I act for ten years. Many times they are secondary blows and they do not have much influence, I always did it. This time he had an injury, but we hope he can recover as soon as possible possible, we hope that in two weeks he will be with the group”, he explained.