Nissan presents three versions of Frontier: adventurous and eighties style

Nissan Frontier is synonymous with success in different parts of the world. The Japanese brand has a “double track” with this pick-up, since it has a global model also marketed as Navara (our Frontier) and another focused on the US market.

Regarding this last model, the Japanese firm presented a new generation last year with a design inspired by the Titan, the Japanese company’s full-size truck.

But nevertheless, now three versions were presented with an adventurous and retro style, reminiscent of old times (especially the 1980s): These three concepts were called Adventure, Project 72X and Hardbody.

As pointed out by Automotive News, the first version has an essence prepared for campingPro-4X package, modified suspensions, 34-inch wheels, special luggage rack, and a very striking aesthetic work.

The Project 72X version is based on the Datsun 720 marketed from 1979, with a rustic but sporty style, prepared for recreational tasks. With sheet metal rims, on the sides it has a tracing in the form of black and white stripes. The suspensions were also modified.

By last, the hardbody version turned heads with a simple, yet adventurous look. 33-inch tires and rims are reminiscent of vintage models like the ’90s Pathfinder. In turn, it has a San Antonio roll bar with lights on top.