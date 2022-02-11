‘It can be worth what the board tells you’

scratched didn’t have the Club World Cup expected, reason enough for the fans to start asking for ‘the head’ of Xavier Aguirre.

Victor Manuel Vucetichformer coach of Montereyspoke about it and assured that the Basque He easily overwhelms the board, so sometimes he may not care what is said about him.

“The directors who are here are very young, both Candle What duilius they are very young and Aguirre he surpasses them easily, I don’t think he has that ability to know how to deal with Javier Aguirre.

| “Both Vela and Duilio and Aguirre are very young, he surpasses them easily, I don’t think he has that ability to know how to face Javier Aguirre. They will be able to comment and maybe Javier will be worth a hat what they can say”. Victor Manuel Vucetich, DT of @Rayados pic.twitter.com/ykfPs9drUv – ABC Sports MX (@abcdeportesmx) February 11, 2022

“They will be able to comment on the best Javier What they can say can be worth a hat, and possibly he will not pay attention to them, and it is a mistake that is having repercussions later on what has already happened,” said the king midas for ABC Sports.

Meanwhile, the albiazul team landed this Friday in Mexico and they were received with insults and claims by the fans.

