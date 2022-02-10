There is a crisis in El Paso lack of nurses

For a decade now, West Texas has faced a “shortage” of nursing staff, and the El Paso region has been no exception.

The universities of El Paso have said that, during all these years, they have been of great help in addressing the shortage of medical personnel, especially in the nursing area, which has worsened since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in this region.

According to the dean of the School of Nursing (SON) at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), Dr. Leslie Robbins, the shortage of nurses was already something that was happening in the state of Texas, it is not something new, however, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, academic authorities have been forced to implement new strategies to combat this situation.

According to Robbins, in 2019 UTEP SON proactively developed a plan to increase the number of students admitted to the Bachelor of Science in Traditional Nursing (BSN) program and thus increase the number of graduates in our area.

“The purpose of the change was to increase the number of students we could admit to the traditional BSN program, which would increase the number of BSN graduates in El Paso,” he said.

“We have graduated 888 BSN students in the last 3 years,” added Robbins.

He pointed out that while the number of graduates is important, graduates must pass a national exam called NCLEX before becoming a registered nurse.

The dean said the SON’s 2021 pass rate was 95.88 percent, which is the highest in El Paso.

The average approval rate for the state of Texas is 86.77 percent and the national average is 82.13 percent, he reported.

Enrollment increases

According to UTEP data, the number of students enrolling in the nursing program has increased steadily each year.

Enrollment in the traditional BSN program in spring 2020 was 374 students; 339 students in the summer and 408 students in the fall.

The following year, in 2021, enrollment increased to 433 students in the spring; 397 students in the summer and 433 students in the fall.

There are currently 438 students enrolled in the Traditional BSN Program.

For its part, the Hunt School of Nursing has graduated more than a thousand students, and the vast majority of those graduates stayed in the region.

The School of Nursing currently has partnerships with all El Paso community hospitals, including opportunities for clinical rotation and job placement after graduation. Additionally, 87 percent of current students are El Paso natives.

In the fall semester of 2021, 270 students were enrolled in the nursing program compared to 290 students who were enrolled in 2020.

Likewise, when the Hunt School of Nursing seated its first class in 2011, El Paso County faced a nursing shortage of 40 percent compared to the national average.

As of today, and after the opening of the Hunt School of Nursing, the deficit has been reduced to 20 percent, according to the faculty.

“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country and in the border area has highlighted the critical need for nurses,” says a statement from the Hunt School of Nursing.

With virus variants causing significant increases, nurses are needed now more than ever to care for patients in overwhelmed hospitals and alleviate burnout among healthcare workers.

There is no scarcity: union

Yet despite the surge in nursing school graduation, nurses in this region and across the country have taken steps to hold employers accountable for the staffing crisis and call for workplace protections.

Thousands of nursing professionals, members of National Nurses United (NNU), the largest registered nurses union in the country, took action across the country last Thursday, January 13, to demand that the hospital industry invest in safe personnel and to demand that nurses receive optimal protections at work.

They emphasized that nearly two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States is not experiencing a “nursing shortage,” just a shortage of nurses willing to risk their licenses or the safety of their patients by working in the unsafe conditions they are subjected to. impose.

According to the nurses, employers are also looking to make crisis care standards and crisis staffing levels the “new normal,” posing a major threat to patients across the country.

“Everyone will need medical care at some point in their lives, and when our loved ones are in the hospital, we want nurses to be able to provide the focused care patients deserve,” said NNU President Zenei Cortez, RN.

“But employers have prioritized profit over safe patient care. They have made safe staffing cuts since long before Covid, and with the pandemic still raging, they are driving desperately needed nurses away from the profession,” he added.

According to a NNU survey, 82.5 percent said that at least half of their shifts were not staffed safely.

“Studies have shown that assigning nurses too many patients to care for safely at one time also leads to ongoing moral distress and job dissatisfaction issues,” says a NNU statement.

In the recent NNU poll, 68 per cent of respondents said they had considered leaving their post.

According to the nurses, hospitals should actively recruit permanent nurses and consider a broader range of educational qualifications; stop canceling nurses; and adequately train current staff nurses to be competent to work in other departments, especially in Intensive Care.

“The answer to nurses who are unwilling to work in unsafe conditions is to never overload the remaining nurses with more patients and, in states where it is not prohibited, to force them to work mandatory overtime,” Cortez said.

“The solution we can start implementing today is for hospitals to immediately staff every unit, every shift, and create a safe and sustainable work environment where nurses can feel confident in their ability to provide the best care. possible to their patients”, he concluded.