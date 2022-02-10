The reason why Iván Zamorano left Inter Milan to come to America

Iván Zamorano returned to America because he wanted to recover the happiness that football gave him and that he had lost in Italy with Inter Milan. And boy did he get it!

The number of figures of enormous nature that passed through America It’s very important. The magnitude, the journey and the power in different areas that the institution has made many of the best Mexican and South American players pass through its ranks and write a large part of its history.

One of them is undoubtedly Ivan Zamorano. The gunner arrived at Las Águilas to play the 2000-2001 season and his stay lasted three years. That was enough to get one MX League and a Concacaf Giants Cup, in addition to remaining in the memory of fans forever.

During an interview for the show Europe Mission from TUDN, Bam Bam revealed details of his arrival at the club from Inter de Italia: “My short circuit occurred when coach Marco Tardelli arrived. There I lost that happiness that I had to play. I had to recover it in a country where I felt comfortable.”

“That’s where Fabián Estay called me. He told me that there was a possibility of reaching America. At first I thought that possibility was very distant, but I ended up going to Mexico and I was not wrong. I recovered my essence of being happy again on a soccer field,” he added.

In turn, the Chilean, who in Italy had the worst scoring record of his career, revealed the context in which he found himself just before leaving the Old Continent: “I was 32 years old and I needed a radical change in my life. We all have different moments, different ways of seeing the situations that one is experiencing to make these decisions and come to play in a league that is not as demanding as Europe, but to recapture a bit of what that happiness for playing football is.” Once again it was proven that America is more than an institution!