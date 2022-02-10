Summary of the match Rayo Vallecano vs Betis (1-2). GOALS

The Betis gave a step towards the final of the Copa del Rey after winning 2-1 in the field of Vallecano Ray this Wednesday in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Reyin a duel where the two Mexicans: Andrew Saved Y Diego Lainez They stayed on the substitute bench.

The Lightning came forward with a header Alvaro Garcia (5), but Borja Iglesias balanced with a shot from the edge of the box (26) and William Carvalho made it 2-1 (68) that leaves the tie for the Betis for the turn in Seville.

The locals, who are looking for the first cup final in their history, they surprised their rival from the start with an early header from Alvaro Garcia taking advantage of a center from the right of Ivan Balliu (5).

The Lightning pressed entry to a Betisto which it was difficult for him to shake off the pressure of the locals dedicating himself in the first minutes to shrink balls.

Little by little, in the absence of sergio canals affected by Covid, the bético Nabil Fekir began to take control of the match and the Betis began to reach more to the opposite area.

The Andalusians took possession of the ball, but without Rayo giving up taking advantage of their chances to go out in speed by the bands.

Arrivals from the right Frank Garcia Y Alvaro Garcia they gave a lot of work to the side Youssouf Sabaly.

The Betis he warned with an entry from his scorer Juanmi to the area kicking the ball over the goalkeeper’s exit Stole Dimitrievskyalthough the ball went wide (25).

Just a minute later Borja Iglesias cut in front of the area to release a tight shotor to the post to make it 1-1 (26).

Carvalho finishes off

The striker of Betis forced to shine again Dimitrievsky with a shot inside the area when the match went to rest (45+1).

The break served to reactivate the two teams that returned to the field just as intense as in the first few minutes on uneven grasswhich caused many slips and inaccuracies.

The Lightningjust like at the beginning of the match, he went out looking for the spaces left by the advanced defense of the Betis.

The pressure from the locals bothered Betis, forced to resort to long passes and direct play to advance the ball.

But when the lightning was betterthe second Betis goal came through William Carvalho.

The Portuguese threw a pipe to the central Alexander Catena for stand alone against Dimitrievski and make it 2-1 (68).

The Lightning responded with the entrance of men like Radamel FalcaoNteka and Baby to overturn on the opposing goal, at the risk of opening gaps behind that the Betis tried to take advantage of the counter.

Nteka He was able to balance in a shot almost at close range that kicked the goalkeeper Rui Silva (87).

In the last few minutes, Betis dedicated himself to shrinking balls in the face of local harassment to take a small advantage for the return, which also gives hope to the Lightning.

​