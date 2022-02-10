Necaxa hires Jaime Lozano as a coach!

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.02.2022 15:42:20





It’s official, Jaime Lozano returns to the MX League from the hand of the Necaxa Raysteam that hired him to take the spot he vacated Paul Guedewho could not obtain good results at the start of the Closure 2022.

“Welcome Professor @jaime_lozano_ to the Rays Technical Direction!”, Wrote the hydrowarm group on social networks.

The Jimmy Lozano He already had an experience in the First Division in 2017 at the head of Queretarobut could not take root and was dismissed, taking a turn towards National teamsinitiating the process that consecrated it in Tokyo 2020.

Leading the U-24 team, he won third place in the Olympic Games dispatching the host, being the culmination of his stay in the minor divisions of the Tricolor.

Curiously, he will not be the only coach with an Olympic medal this semester, since a few days ago the Athletic San Luis made the signing of André Jardine official, who gave Brazil the Gold after eliminating Mexico in semifinals.

Lush will have the mission of removing from the lower zone of the table the Raywho started the contest with three losses and just one win, ranking 14th for now.

His first test will be on Saturday 12 when he visits the deputy leader Blue Cross on the field of Aztec stadium at 7:00 p.m.

​