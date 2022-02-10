Exatlón México All Star: Aristeo Cázares and Pato Araujo star in a tremendous fight for this reason

During the first week of transmission of Exathlon All Star, Aristeo Cazares Y Araujo Duck They starred in the first reality show controversy, expressing their opinion on mixed duels.

It turns out that the production decided to implement a new dynamic to put men against women to compete, since in this season there will only be one winner.

Related news

Aristeo and Pato expressed ‘macho’ comments about having to compete against women. Araujo emphasized having lost in the circuit against Ximena Duggan; Cázares pointed out that the pride of a man prevented them from losing against a woman.

Faced with such statements, the two athletes continue to be involved in the controversy, since with the advance of chapter 9, you can see how both are ready to argue loudly.

Related news

Pato and Aristeo fight loudly

In the advance of chapter 9 of Exatlón All Star, an exchange of shouts between Pato Araujo and Aristeo Cázares was present, which gave rise to questioning whether there are problems between the athletes or if this was a hint for someone else.

As Aristaeus crosses the circuitPato is on one side of the test and told his teammate “Come on Aris, don’t slack off, insolence is punished”.

After finishing his test, Aristeo took up Araujo’s words and yelled: “What’s going on? Already! Stop! Enough of his insolence!”

After shouting these phrases, Aristeo ended up pointing at the blue team and pointing his finger at his younger brother, Ernesto Cázares.

Which athlete will come out this Sunday, February 13, 2022 from Exatlón All Star?

According to information that has been revealed on the various spoiler sites, it would be the blue ones who would have to send an element home, since they would lose the first two survival duels.

According to said information, the champion of the first season will have to say goodbye and leave the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Follow us on Google news and receive the best information

jram