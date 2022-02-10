Donovan Carrillo, for another historic chapter at the Beijing 2022 ice rink

Follow live the participation of a Mexican skater in the Winter Olympics

Donovan Carrillo looks for a Winter Olympic medal this Wednesday in the Figure Skating of Beijing 2022. At only 22 years old and a native of Zapopan, Jalisco, he wants to position himself as the Mexican with the best result in the history of the Winter Olympic Games.

For the end, Donovan It has in its program the songs Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps by Daniel Boaventura and Carlos Rivera; Sway by Dean Martin and Maria by Ricky Martin. This change after in his participation on Monday he used two songs by Carlos Santana, Black Magic Woman and Shake It.

Carrillo qualified for the figure skating final in Beijing. EFE

In the same way, his wardrobe changed for this important date, because Cheek He will wear a suit with two thousand Swarovski stones, designed by the American Brad Griffie, who has dressed medalists in world championships and the Winter Olympics. Wearing a black suit with silver trim, the Mexican skater will compete in the final of Beijing 2022.

Carrillo had the best qualification of his career on Monday night, posting a score of 79.69 points in the short program, which put him in 19th place out of 24 finalists.

What’s up, Mexico? ⛸😎 – The Olympic Games (@juegosolimpicos) February 10, 2022

The music that Donovan Carrillo will use in his routine 🤩🇲🇽🎶 https://t.co/ZkRMRxvKSK — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) February 10, 2022

Us when the #FigureSkating starts 😁 Donovan Carrillo, Mexico’s first Olympic figure skater in 30 years, is up in group one. pic.twitter.com/pK1kTo5jrN — Olympics (@Olympics) February 10, 2022

All the best vibes and the best of hits @DonovanDCarr 🙌🏻 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/TU13tqJUIo — Alexa Moreno (@alexa_moreno_mx) February 10, 2022

𝗜𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮 𝗹𝗮 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹! ❄⛸🙌 🇲🇽 @DonovanDCarr spring into action; will compete in the long program #Figure skating of the Winter Olympics #Beijing2022; he will be the sixth athlete to enter the track. 👉 He is the only Latin American in this discipline 🌎 pic.twitter.com/bUrYFzuLoe — CONADE (@CONADE) February 10, 2022

Today more than ever. ✨ Keep shining, Donovan. ⛸️🇲🇽 https://t.co/BXjFo3DFil – The Olympic Games (@juegosolimpicos) February 10, 2022

Donovan Carrillo will wear a suit designed by Brad Griffie, a designer who has worked for Olympic medalists 🤩👏🏻https://t.co/L2fQB7scsq — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) February 10, 2022

“See my flag on #Beijing2022 represents the dream of a boy who never gave up.”@DonovanDCarr ⛸🇲🇽pic.twitter.com/6davAZVf3T – The Olympic Games (@juegosolimpicos) February 9, 2022