Chivas overwhelmed Juárez in the last minutes

With a stroke of luck and a couple of flashes, Chivas defeated FC Juárez 3-1, in a pending match of the Matchday 4 of Closure 2022which could not be carried out last weekend due to heavy snowfalls in the north of Mexico.

The Sacred Flock he did not play well in the first half, but in the complementary part he showed a different face and managed to overcome the braves.

At 6′, Maximiliano Olivera put a good center for that Fernando Arce will rise inside the area and with a forceful header will send the ball to the bottom of the goal defended by Raul Gudino.

The Forward of border box took advantage of the fact that the defenders of set Tapatío remained ‘frozen’ and scored the first goal of the night.

The referee did not mark the goal because his assistant raised the flag, but the play was reviewed in the courtroom VAR and they realized that there was no forward position.

After a few minutes, the central brian gonzalez he considered the goal as good and those directed by Ricardo Ferrettiwho preferred to be in a box and not in the dockcelebrated to the rhythm of the songs of John Gabriel.

In the 43′Alejandro Arribas He tried to cut a center, but he headed badly and scored a goal against Hugo Gonzalez.

The outlook was not very encouraging due to the expulsion of Gilberto Sepulvedabut those led by Marcelo Michel Leano they got the caste and got the three points in their visit to the border.

Alexis Vega he turned the scoreboard around and in the last minutes he appeared Jesus Angle to put the final 3-1.

The good news is that, in the near future, Guadalajara will already be able to count on the services of Jose Juan Maciaswho is getting ready after the little activity he had in the Getafe.

Angel Zaldivar He also missed this game, as he presented general malaises, although he came out negative in the tests of Covid-19.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: JUÁREZ: TUCA FERRETI DECIDED NOT TO BE ON THE BENCH DURING THE MATCH VS CHIVAS