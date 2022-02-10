Chivas manages to overcome Juárez; Alexis Vega was the hero again

Alexis Vega, who else, stood up for Guadalajara. In the darkest moments of the Rebaño, Vega brought out the magic and scored a great goal that gave him the victory (1-3) over FC Juárez, a victory that has more merits, because he scored with ten men due to the expulsion of Gilberto Sepúlveda from the beginning of the second part.

Although there are chiaroscuros, for some fouls, possible penalties against, which could change the history of the game.

Guadalajara in this way, reached seven units in the tournament and the Juarenses let go of a great opportunity to get into the first points, by keeping only six.

El Rebaño won the lottery.

Everything looked bad when as soon as the game started (7′), Fernando Arce put the Braves ahead with a shot inside the small area (7′). The play was annulled at first instance for being out of place, but the VAR validated it.

Guadalajara wanted to equalize right away, but they managed it until the end of the first half, when Carlos Cisneros’ shot came that was deflected by the Spanish Alejandro Arribas, leading to an own goal (43)’.

The game should have belonged to the people of Guadalajara, but Gilberto Sepúlveda was totally expelled (51′), and the night came to the Flock, which survived, even from possible penalties against that were not scored, until Alexis Vega appeared who with a great play of speed and technique, he put the advantage (81′). Minutes later, in another mistake by Juárez’s defense, Ricardo Angulo scored the third (86′).