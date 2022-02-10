Afores with more complaints and claims from clients: Condusef

When you have a problem or question, does the Retirement Fund Administrator (Fore) in which you are helps you solve in a short time? The administrators are in charge of managing the worker resources so that when the time comes for them to retire, they can receive a pension for the rest of their lives.

That is why the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), disclosed the behavior of the administrators in terms of the complaints or claims that the workers present against them.

The first thing you should know is that during the July-September 2021 period, the total number of claims in the Afore sector was 2,482, only those that were received through the Specialized Unit and the Condusef were considered.

For its part, the sector’s claims index stood at 5 claims for every 100,000 registered accounts, one percentage point lower than the 6 in the second quarter. We tell you which were the ones that had the most complaints.

Greater number of claims

The Afores that had the most complaints regarding the number of registered individual accounts were:

Invercap Afore with 13

Principal Afore with 12

PENSIONISSSTE with 8

The resolution percentage in favor of users was on average 37%, 2 percentage points lower than the second quarter of 39%.

resolved in favor of the user

For their part, the Afores that resolved the most issues in favor of the user were

Invercap Afore with 73%

Afore Coppel with 71%

Citibanamex-Afore with 60%

The Afore that resolved the least in favor was Afore Azteca with 11%.

How long does it take to solve

Regarding the time it takes for administrators to resolve, the sector average was 15 business days, which improved compared to the second quarter, when the time was 21 days.

The Afores that take the longest to resolve a complaint are:

PENSIONISSSTE with 29 days on average

Profuture with 21

Afore Sura and Afore XXI Banorte with 17, each

Which Afore has more records

Finally, of the total of 51.9 million accounts registered by workers at the end of 2021, of the ten administrators of the retirement savings system, 79.4% is concentrated in five of them, being as follows:

Afore Coppel, 24.6%

Citibanamex-Afore, 16.9%

Afore XXI Banorte, 15%

Afore Azteca, 14.1%

Afore Sura, 8.8%

Condusef called on account holders to consult the Bureau of Financial Entities, where they can find more elements and information when choosing a financial institution or hiring a product or service.

