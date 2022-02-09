You will not be able to use the Azteca stadium

Ahead of the United 2026 World Cup, the Azteca stadium will be closed to be remodeled and have the necessary repairs. America and Cruz Azul will be harmed.

Cruz Azul returned to the Azteca stadium in 2018. After 22 years in the former Ciudad de Los Deportes, later named the Azul stadium, which today is called Azulgrana, the Celestes ended the rental contract and could not renew it, so they returned to the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, where they were champions in the ’70s.

The contract with the stadium was originally due to expire in 2021since they sealed the bond for three years, but they renewed it until 2024 and everything indicates that they could extend it again until 2027 as long as they do not open their new sports venue. Víctor Manuel Velázquez has been grateful to Azteca.

But nevertheless, everything indicates that the celebration of the Canada/United States/Mexico World Cup will complicate Cruz Azul and will force him to speed up the construction of the new stadium. The Azteca will have to undergo renovations to meet the standards required by FIFA for a World Cup, and both America and the Celestes would have to leave it.

As revealed by Marca, in the coming days the dates on which the Colossus of Santa Úrsula will be closed will be confirmed. “The Azteca Stadium will close its doors again, with the intention of having time and space to make new reforms and remodeling inside, and that allow it to live up to the expectations and requirements requested by FIFA. This was reported by a source close to the upper echelons of the Mexican Football Federation, which announced that In the near future, this closure will be reported, and the time that the new adjustments will last. to the Azteca Stadium”they detailed.

What will Cruz Azul do?

Víctor Manuel Velázquez assured that The club’s intention is to present its new stadium in 2026, so that in 2027 they begin to use it in Liga MX. For that reason, the team is obliged to accelerate the construction of the venue and see if they can release it in the league before the World Cup is played.

In case you don’t, today the cement directive manages two options: the University Olympic Stadiumwhere he was already a local in 2020 for the repairs of the Azteca lawn, in addition to Hidalgo, which is close to Cruz Azul’s original house. Which stadium would you like to use?