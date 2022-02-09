Uriel Antuna admits the outstanding debt he has with Chivas

Uriel Antuna is aware that his level was not what was expected with Chivas de Guadalajara and the best way to recognize it is with the good performance it has had with Cruz Azul at the start of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, where he adds two goals and two assists in four games, being essential for the good progress of the capital team.

And it is that the leadership of the Sacred Flock was urged to get rid of the “Brujo” in the past pass market, even already had an agreement with America in exchange for Sebastián Córdoba that in the end it was not carried out, since the footballer had not met expectations in the two years he was in the Perla Tapatia with performances in 2021 that left much to be desired.

then appeared Cruz Azul and the rest is history, because Antuna has been present in the scoring in the duels against Monterrey and La Fiera, therefore he knows that his level is far from what he showed with Chivas and his statements at the end of the meeting that was held at the Nou Camp They are the best proof of this, since he considers that he has always worked to be at his best level, although he has not always achieved it.

“I am happy, happy to be here. And I had always been fighting to be at my best. level and even though things hadn’t been going well for me, I’ve always been fighting to the maximum to be at that level that maybe I owed it to my previous team”.

“I’ve always been working to be at my highest level, although it is true that sometimes there are circumstances that do not occur, but you always have to be working so that when the opportunity arises you’ll be ready”, pointed Antuna in words for Fox Sports in a clear sign that he knows what he could not accomplish with the red and white shirt where he received a lot of criticism for his performances off the field with the subject of indisciplines.