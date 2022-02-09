Newell’s announces that Messi will play the Copa Libertadores

Rosario, Argentina. The Argentine team Newell’s Old Boys will have in its ranks Messi showing the number 10 on the shirt to play the Copa Libertadores Sub 20. It is not about Lionel, currently a player for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and captain of the Argentina team classified to the World Cup Qatar 2022but of Joaquín Messi, a young man also forged in the inferiors of the Rosario city club.

Although they have the same last name, there is no family relationship between Joaquín and Lionel.

“As soon as I arrived, many asked me if I was related. It is a simple coincidence, in my town there are three families that have the surname Messi. I just happened to meet him. I started at Newell’s just like him and now I also have to use the 10″, the young player told the official website of the Libertadores Cup.

How were its beginnings? “When I was eight years old I started at the Newell’s baby, which is the Malvinas School. Then I went to the 11-a-side court. I did all the lower classes there and now I’m in my last year of fourth grade”, added Joaquín, a member of the squad led by coach Rubén Rodríguez.

Newell’s and his dream of having Lionel Messi in the future

In Argentine soccer they still hope to see the star Lionel Messi with the 10 shirt of the club of his loves. “It would be the most beautiful thing that could happen to me in my life. It would be an impressive thing, ”said Joaquín, who will have the privilege of stamping his last name with the red and black colors.

During the contentious departure Leo Messi from Barcelonain Rosario they dreamed big and even generated a mobilization among the Leprosy fans to make an attempt to fulfill the dream of returning home, after the prompt departure at the beginning of the century from the Inferiors to Spain.

What would happen if Messi, the original, wears the Newell’s shirt?

“Give me any number, always give him 10. As long as I play, give me any number”, answered Joaquín Messi.

the star of PSG In the past he had said that it would be nice to play his last season as a player in the Argentine league and with Newell’s, the team of his loves in the American continent.