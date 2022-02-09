Negotiations to buy Zaragoza are stalled

The offer of Orlegi Group for making of Royal Saragossa of the Spanish Second Division, is already formal, as reported by the Aragón Newspaper; however, the negotiation is not yet clear nor is it a fact, according to sources who also RECORD could confirm.

And it is that the Mexican group that owns Santos, Atlas and Tampico Madero, wants to acquire 91 percent of the shares of Zaragoza, but everything is stopped for the moment because the current partners of the team do not agree, since on the one hand, one of the sectors is satisfied with selling to Orlegi , but the others are not convinced to sell; however, it is also pending that the team maintain the category, which is one of the conditions of the group that it presides Alejandro Irarragorri.

But while much depends on the partners agreeing to sell to Orlegi, RECORD was able to learn that another of the situations that keep the negotiation pending is how the lawsuit that Grupo Orlegi filed in the United States, in 2020, against Disney for non-payment of Santos Laguna’s transmission rights will be resolved, this for more than 70 million euros. dollars, after the American company merged with Fox Sports and ‘terminated’ the transmission rights of the lagoons.

And because of the demand, for Orlegi there is a lot of money involved, it is that the negotiation to buy Real Zaragoza is going more slowly, since the ruling of the authorities is still unknown, despite this and according to the Spanish press , the Mexican company has begun to analyze the finances and movements of Real Zaragoza, although the agreement may take months if finalized.

