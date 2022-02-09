Necaxa fires DT Pablo Guede; Jimmy Lozano will replace him

This Tuesday the rumor became reality: Pablo Guede stopped being the coach of Necaxa. The hydro-warm team was not happy with the results achieved by the Argentine, so they decided to dispense with his services after 10 games. His substitute It will be nothing more and nothing less than Jaime Lozano.

“Club Necaxa reportto that as of today, Pablo Guede is no longer the technical director of our first team. We thank Pablo, as well as his entire coaching staff, for their dedication and professionalism during his management”.

At Closure 202two Paul Guede only got one victory in four games, the remaining three were lost. With this record, the Argentine strategist leaves the hydro-warm team in fourteenth position in Liga MX with 3 points out of a possible 12.

Guede thus became the second coach dismissed in the tournament, after the saint Louis fired last January 26 to Marcelo Mendez, to hire the brazilian André Jardine, who led his country’s national team that won gold in Tokyo 2020.

Even, Day 5 of the 2022 Opening could start next Friday with a third strategist dismissed, after Leonardo Ramos would be about to be fired queretaro, what would I look for Hernan Cristante to take the reins of the feathered, located in the 15th position of the tournament, with only two points in four games.

Last tournament, Opening 2021, recorded four changes of coach (Queretaro, Chivas, Necaxa and Xolos), a figure that would be very close to being reached this semester.

Jaime Lozano, the new DT of Necaxa?

The former strategist of the Selection Olympicto that won the Bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 will be the new coach of the Rays. Last Monday night the coach and the team reached an agreement for him to be the substitute for Pablo Guede.

The Mexican had been tempted by teams like Chivas, LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo, however, opted for the hidrocálido project. Jimmy had not managed a Liga MX team since 2017, when he was in charge of the Gallos de Querétaro.

