Mexico is already the second favorite ‘dealer’ in the US countryside – El Financiero

sales agricultural from United States to Mexico accumulated 25 thousand 517 million dollars (mdd) during 2021, according to data from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA for its acronym in English).

The data represents an increase of 39.2 percent compared to 2020 and marks a record for product purchases agricultural coming from EUwhich exceeded 20 billion dollars for the first time in the history of the trade relationship between both countries.

A) Yes, Mexico It positioned itself as the second largest buyer of US agriculture, taking the place from Canada, whose imports have remained above 20 billion dollars since 2015, although with a slower growth. China remained the main customer of the US, with almost 33 billion dollars in imports.

The USDA did not provide a breakdown of sales by product to Mexico. However, in its global total, it registered strong increases in the value of exports for some of the products that it sells the most to the country, such as corn (53.1 percent), dairy products (22.5 percent), chicken (23.4 percent) and beef. (43.4 percent).

Even with the increase in imports, data from both the Agrifood and Fisheries Information System (SIAP) and the Agricultural Markets Consulting Group (GCMA) point to Mexico maintaining its run of surpluses in the agricultural and agrifood trade balance.