Luis Abram officially debuts with Cruz Azul in the victory over León

Luis Abram is the sixth reinforcement that Cruz Azul manages to qualify against Liga MX for the Clausura 2022 tournament. He was the fifth to make his official debut.

Eight were the signings that Cruz Azul made official for the Clausura 2022 tournament. The last three took time to arrive at La Noria, since they were conditioned by the FIFA date and their nominations for the national team, which delayed them a couple of days: Luis Abram (Peru), Iván Morales (Chile) and Ángel Romero (Paraguay).

But nevertheless, Abram was the first to get the work visa and his documents, which earned him the first citation with the Machine. The Peruvian defender was summoned by Juan Reynoso for matchday 4, when the team faced Club León, and in addition to seeing his first summons, he added his first minutes.

It was 79 ‘and the Cruz Azul coach decided to remove Bryan Angulo from the field to give Luis Abram access. Thus, the South American made his official debut in the institution, which needed a new variant of central defender on the left. He didn’t get to play much as the game was close to over.

“The adaptation has been very good, My colleagues have helped me. I did not expect so many people from Cruz Azul here (León). Now to think about the next game.”, the Peruvian defender briefly expressed with Fox Sports once the match was over. He was able to take a win and he was solid.

One of Juan Reynoso’s intentions is to give players a run in the Concacaf Champions League. Abram was included in the list of 25 players who will travel to Canada and face Forge FC for the first leg of the round of 16 next week and could start.