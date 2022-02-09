Italian player tries to force yellow and the referee ignores him

Midtime Editorial

Italy / 08.02.2022 14:49:58





This weekend the italian soccer it was protagonist by a curious action that took place in the Udinese vs. Torinor. A player of the visiting team did everything to get yellowreaching the limit of bookings (missing a game) and thus play the derby against Juventus next Friday, February 18… However, the referee of the match did not fulfill his whim.

Alessandro Buongiorno, defender of Il Toro, wanted to ensure his participation in the great duel in Turin, so before leaving changeat minute 52, he took off his shirt so that the referee it admonish and thus not play the next day to reach his fifth yellow card.

But nevertheless, the referee ignored him completely, so the defender He stared at him in order for him to realize what was happening. In fact, his despair reached such a point that heand made the famous “Referee, yellow” gesture.

Unbelievable this! Buongiorno, from Torino, was one yellow card away from suspension, so before being replaced he took off his shirt to force it and reach the derby with Juve. The referee didn’t notice and the player asked him like this… And he didn’t take it off!pic.twitter.com/86fAvaXFon – Manu Heredia (@ManuHeredia21) February 7, 2022

The judge central did not yield at any time, in fact, pushed him to the sideline so that he would not waste any more time and be replaced by midfielder Tomasso Pobega.

Unfortunately for him, Buongiorno only managed to star in one of the most viral clips of the weekend. The match ended up losing Il Toro by 2-0a result that keeps him in position 10 in Serie A with 32 points.